Corey Hall and Jack Broadbent will switch clubs for the remainder of this season – but they could yet be team-mates in 2025.

Hall will join Castleford Tigers for the rest of this season on loan, while Broadbent will head in the opposite direction to the Robins on a similar loan arrangement: but their futures beyond this year have different degrees of certainty.

Broadbent, out of contract at Castleford at the end of this year, informed the Tigers he would be heading onto the open market come May 1 and Rovers have already agreed a deal to sign the former Leeds Rhinos man on a three-year contract from the beginning of next season.

“Jack’s a talented player with his best years still ahead of him,” Rovers coach Willie Peters said of Broadbent.

“I’ve watched Jack a lot over the last couple of years and he’s certainly a player who can play many positions with real quality which definitely appeals to us.”

So while Broadbent’s Castleford career is over and he knows where he will be playing his rugby long-term, the same cannot be said for Hall.

He made an impressive start to life as a Rovers player after joining from Wakefield last year – as part of another swap deal that saw Will Dagger join Trinity – but he has found opportunities limited under Peters this season.

And in pursuit of regular first-team rugby, he has been allowed to leave on loan to join Castleford.

“Corey is a great player,” Tigers director of rugby, Danny Wilson, said. “He’s had loads of talent as a young kid and has proven it in Super league. He can be an exciting centre, so to add him to the squad in that position he can give us some strike and make our back five more exciting.”

His future is slightly more complicated in that he remains under contract with Rovers beyond this season. That means it is possible he could well return to Craven Park in 2025. Winger Louis Senior will also stay with Castleford on loan for the rest of 2024 as part of the arrangement.

“Louis (Senior) and Corey (Hall) want to play more first team minutes to continue their development and I’m sure they’ll grab this opportunity at Castleford with both hands,” Peters said.

“Corey and Louis are both quality people and we wish them all the best during their time with Castleford.”

