Championship veteran Dane Chisholm announces retirement: ‘What a ride that was’

Former Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls half-back Dane Chisholm has announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

The 33-year-old made 143 appearances in the professional game, having made his NRL debut for Melbourne Storm back in 2011.

Chisholm won four caps for France on the international stage, qualifying to represent the European nation via family heritage.

“Decided to hang the boots up professionally,” Chisholm posted on X. “What a ride that was.

“I’ve made mates for life, travelled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids.

“Thanks to everyone who made the journey such a good one. Onto the next phase.”

Decided to hang the boots up professionally.

What a ride that was.

I’ve made mates for life , Traveled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids.

Thanks to everyone who made the journey such a good one.

Onto the next phase ✌️ — Dane Chisholm (@dane_chisholm) January 10, 2024

Dane Chisholm hangs up his boots at the age of 33

After spending time in the systems at Melbourne, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, Chisholm made the move over to England in 2015, joining Hull KR on loan, scoring three tries in seven games for the Robins.

The Australia-born half-back then joined Bradford Bulls for the 2016 campaign before linking up with Sheffield Eagles the following season.

Chisholm made a return to Odsal after a brief stint with Sheffield, scoring 28 tries and kicking 135 goals in 43 appearances for the Bulls.

After appearing for Featherstone on loan, Chisholm then made his move to Post Office Road a permanent one.

The French international would spend four seasons at Rovers, scoring 28 tries and kicking 146 goals in 54 appearances for the Championship club.

Chisholm even had a short spell in the capital with London Broncos in 2022 on loan, before leaving Featherstone to link up with Keighley Cougars, where he played 24 games.

The former NRL man finished his career back at Featherstone, playing six games for Rovers last season. Back in October, Rovers announced that Chisholm was one of 17 players leaving the club following their failure to gain promotion to Super League.

And now, Chisholm has now decided to call time on his career and move on to the next chapter of his life.

READ NEXT: Jarrod Sammut next destination confirmed with ex-Super League star set to play in new division for first time