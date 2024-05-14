Featherstone Rovers are weighing up a move for Halifax Panthers star Greg Eden, Love Rugby League has learned.

Eden has only been at the Championship club for a matter of months, having signed for Halifax in the winter. But as revealed by Rugby League Live, the winger looks to be on his way out of the Panthers after consulting the club for talks over a release.

Reported interest in Super League – again, as Rugby League Live confirmed – is wide of the mark, with Eden’s work situation away from rugby leading to a preference to stay part-time.

But a number of clubs in the Championship are interested in Eden if Fax can secure a replacement, and Love Rugby League has been told that James Ford’s Rovers are one of those clubs.

Rovers have started the new season in promising form, winning five of their first seven games to sit among the early leading pack in the Championship.

Rovers have the likes of Connor Wynne, Gareth Gale and Manoa Wacokecoke as their wing options in 2024, but could be set to add to it if they can land a deal for Eden. A move closer to his roots – Eden is from Castleford – would likely appeal to Eden, too.

As mentioned, Eden has not yet been released from his Halifax deal, but he could still eventually leave the club if a deal is reached between the Panthers and another club.

Eden has featured in nine games for Fax so far since joining the club on a two-year deal, scoring five tries. But his time with Liam Finn’s side looks to be drawing to a close if the Panthers can find a replacement, and if Eden can secure a deal elsewhere – with Rovers among the clubs waiting to pounce if he is granted a release.

