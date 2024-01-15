Championship club confirm prolific winger set for spell on sidelines following injury blow in pre-season victory

Barrow Raiders have this morning confirmed that prolific winger Adam Bulman has been sidelined ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign, picking up an injury in their pre-season victory over Rochdale Hornets earlier this month.

Paul Crarey’s side beat the Hornets 46-6 on January 7 in what was their second pre-season hit-out, with Bulman scoring two tries in the opening 18 minutes at Craven Park.

The 24-year-old though missed their next pre-season outing, a 32-18 win against another League 1 outfit in North Wales Crusaders on Saturday (January 14), and the club this morning have confirmed that his absence was injury-related.

Posting on their X account – @BarrowRaiders – as below, the Cumbrian outfit wrote: “🤕 Barrow Raiders can confirm that Andrew Bulman is expected to face a spell on the sidelines due to an injury sustained in our fixture against Rochdale Hornets.

“Speedy recovery, Bully 💙”

Luke Broadbent was the man drafted out onto the wing to replace Bulman against Crusaders, with both of those scoring 11 tries apiece in a 2023 campaign which saw Barrow’s fight for survival in the Championship go down to the last weekend of the season.

The pair also made the move to Barrow from Whitehaven at the same time, having featured together for Haven in 2022.

Bulman had already scored 45 tries in 67 appearances while at the LEL Arena. When you add his 11 in 22 for the Raiders last term, it takes him up to an impressive 56 tries in just 89 games in his senior career to date. It’s not yet known how long the speedster will be out of action for.

Crarey’s side host Hunslet this coming Sunday – January 21 – in their final pre-season fixture, before competitive action gets underway with a trip to Workington Town in the group stages of the revamped 1895 Cup seven days later.

