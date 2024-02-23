Challenge Cup winner Ben Reynolds makes quick return to Super League with Hull KR

Hull KR have bolstered their half-back options with the signing of Challenge Cup winner Ben Reynolds, who makes a quick return to Super League.

The 30-year-old, who helped Leigh Leopards beat Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last August, has penned a two-year contract with Willie Peters’ side..

Reynolds arrives at Sewell Group Craven Park from Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers, who he joined ahead of this season on a two-year deal.

The goal-kicking half-back only played three games for Featherstone before returning to Super League with Hull KR.

On his move to the Robins, Reynolds said: “I’m really looking forward to linking up with the boys.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity. The club has gone above and beyond to get me here, hopefully I can repay them on the field.

“I had a couple of chats with him (Willie Peters), he’s made me feel wanted and he wants me to come bring my stamp to the team. I can’t wait to get started, learn on the way and give back to the club.

“Every time I’ve been there it’s been hard as an away player. I’m really looking forward to running out in front of the fans as a home player, having them behind us and giving my all for the club.”

Willie Peters delighted to welcome new recruit Ben Reynolds to Hull KR

The Robins have moved quickly into the transfer market to secure the services of Reynolds, who will fill the void left by Jordan Abdull, who has joined Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan deal.

Reynolds has made 191 career appearances, with 148 of those coming for Leigh, scoring 49 tries and kicking 397 goals for the Leopards over two spells with the Lancashire club.

On signing Reynolds, Peters said: “It’s great to welcome Ben to the club. We’ve been looking for a half-back for a while and we had our eye on Ben. We certainly know what he’s capable of from last year, we played against him in the Challenge Cup final and he did a great job for Leigh.

“We’re really happy to finalise a deal with Ben. Ben’s played in some big games, like the Challenge Cup final last year and most of the season for Leigh, he’ll have gained a lot of experience from that.

“He’s a smart half-back with a good kicking game but what I like most about him is he’s a competitor and he’ll work hard for his team-mates.”

