The BBC have locked in five Super League picks running up to the beginning of June, with eight of the 12 top flight clubs to be shown live by the free-to-air broadcaster.

Channel 4 had been Super League’s free-to-air channel for the last two years, before the BBC swooped in during the off-season and claimed those rights on a long-term basis.

Their coverage kicked off last Saturday night as Castleford Tigers were beaten 32-4 by the reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the Jungle.

Wigan will be back on the BBC tomorrow night (February 24) too, when they host NRL kings Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

With a total of 15 (or less) Super League games to be shown in each of the next three seasons as part of the BBC’s rights deal, including two play-off games come the end of this season, the next five free-to-air picks have now been made.

BBC confirm five Super League broadcast picks: Eight of 12 clubs to be shown on free-to-air

Next up in Super League on the BBC is a clash between Salford Red Devils & Hull KR on Saturday, March 2.

That, along with Warrington Wolves’ home meeting with Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 30 both get underway at 3pm and will only be shown on BBC iPlayer & via BBC Sport online, not via the terrestrial channels.

However, the following three Super League fixtures will all be available on those mainstream channels, as follows:

Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Saturday, April 6 (8.05pm BST kick-off)

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils – Friday, May 10 (8.05pm kick-off)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Saturday, June 1 (5.30pm kick-off)

As well as their Super League rights, the BBC also retained their coverage of the Challenge Cup.

Providing none of this trio have a Challenge Cup fixture shown by the free-to-air broadcaster before then, come the end of the five Super League games selected above, only three top flight teams will not have had one of their games shown on the BBC this season – Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC & newly-promoted London Broncos.

