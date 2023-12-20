Catalans Dragons hit by hefty RFL fine following 2023 semi-final against St Helens

Catalans Dragons have been fined £12,500 by the Rugby Football League having been charged with breaches of the Operational Rules following their Super League play-off semi-final victory over St Helens in October.

The Dragons beat Saints 12-6 to book a trip to Old Trafford for the second time in three years thanks to some late magic from Sam Tomkins, scooting over in the dying embers to win them the game.

Post-match at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, supporters invaded the pitch, with the French club deemed guilty of breaking Operational Rules B1:7, B1:8 and C2:6.

Accordingly, they have triggered a suspended fine of £12,500 from 2022, though come to an agreement with the RFL that £5,000 of that will remain suspended until the end of next season.

Details of the fine were confirmed and announced on the RFL’s website this afternoon, with the statement published reading as follows: “Catalans Dragons have accepted an agreed decision after being charged with breaches of the RFL’s Operational Rules following their Super League Semi Final against St Helens at Stade Gilbert Brutus in October.

“The Dragons have had a suspended fine from 2022 of £12,500 activated – although £5,000 of the fine remains suspended.

“In addition, the club has been required to provide a plan for the 2024 season detailing how they will ensure the safety of opposition teams, staff, directors and supporters, in addition to the match officials – and have already begun working with RFL officials.

“The agreed decision takes into account the Dragons‘ full co-operation with the RFL’s Compliance investigation, and the fact that the pitch invasion which followed the St Helens game was celebratory in nature.

“However the club accepted there was still an element of danger, and they were found to have breached Operational Rules B1:7, B1:8 and C2:6.”

