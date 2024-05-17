Castleford Tigers tie down ‘exciting’ Fijian flier to new contract: ‘The fans love him’

Castleford Tigers have tied down Fiji international winger Jason Qareqare on a two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Lautoka, has scored 14 tries in 23 appearances for the Tigers since making his first team debut in 2021.

Qareqare is a product of Castleford’s youth system, joining the club at scholarship level before progressing his way through the academy and reserves before finding his feet in the first team.

The Fijian flier’s old contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will now remain at Wheldon Road until at least the end of 2026.

Castleford Tigers chief delighted to retain fan favourite

Danny Wilson, director of rugby operations at the Tigers, says the club fought off competition from other Super League clubs to secure the services of Qareqare for another two years.

Wilson said: “Jason is an exciting player. The fans love him and he loves them. He can score tries and he’s quick and exciting so I’m pleased we’ve got him with us.

“To keep people like Jason in the squad is huge. Again, he is another player that had a lot of Super League interest so I’m very, very excited that he has committed his future to Castleford again.

“It just shows that this club can produce players and that’s a testament to the work that’s been ongoing with it with the current setup but also with the people that have been in post previously. They’ve done a good job with Jason and we’re very excited that is is with us for the next few years.”

Qareqare is the second piece of retention news coming out of Castleford in as many days, with teenage prop George Hill having penned a three-year contract extension, with the option of a fourth year in the club’s favour.

