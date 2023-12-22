Castleford Tigers tie down ex-Leeds Rhinos forward to new long-term deal: ‘It’s absolutely massive for us’

Castleford Tigers young gun Muizz Mustapha has penned a long-term contract extension, keeping him at the Jungle until the end of the 2027 season.

The forward joined Castleford from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season, and went on to feature 16 times as the Tigers staved off relegation.

Born in Nigeria, Mustapha‘s appearances for other clubs have all come as either loans or on dual-registration, appearing briefly for Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder and Hull KR.

First penning a one-year extension to his stay back in October, an option activated by the club, he has now inked a deal on a much longer basis having sought to do so himself.

Speaking to Cas’ club website, the youngster said: “I’m really pleased, it’s been a tough couple of years for me personally, especially this year.

“I’m glad we managed to stay up and I’m able to stay at the club for the next few years and hopefully they’re a good few years.

“Pre-season’s been tough this year, I think we’re taking on things that we struggled with last year, implementing them into training and hoping to improve on these this year.

“We want to fix up the areas where we weren’t good enough, and all the lads are working hard to get into the best shape they can.”

“(My goal is) probably to play more games than last year. It’s a simple goal, but a difficult one, as I’ve got to play well every week to keep my spot and contribute to the team in any way I can.”

Castleford’s Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson spoke before the 2023 season had even ended about the club wanting to bring the average age of the squad down, and Mustapha ticks all the boxes on that front.

Lauding the 23-year-old, Wilson added: “We’re really excited to get this deal done, Muizz is a player we’ve targeted and he’s who we want to be at the club long term.

“Everything we’ve spoken about in the off-season and pre-season is about our vision, DNA and the culture we’re trying to build, and he’s a big part of that.

“Getting Muizz to agree to stay shows that he’s enjoying himself here and that he sees his future here at our club, which is very exciting for us, and we’re happy to get the deal done. It’s absolutely massive for us.”

