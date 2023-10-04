Castleford Tigers sign Hull KR back on long-term contract: ‘Put my imprint on the club’

Castleford Tigers have signed outside-back Sam Wood from fellow Super League side Hull KR on a three-year deal from 2024.

The towering 26-year-old has made 33 appearances for Hull KR since arriving at Craven Park from Huddersfield ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Wood came through the academy at Huddersfield, making his first team debut in 2016 and going on to play 52 games for the Giants.

Dewsbury-born Wood also enjoyed loan spells in the lower leagues with with Oldham, Workington, Halifax, Batley and Dewsbury during his time with Huddersfield.

Sam Wood vows to put his ‘imprint’ on Castleford Tigers

Wood, who has penned a deal with the Tigers until at least the end of 2026, says he wants to put his own imprint on the club.

He said: “I’m buzzing. It’s a real good opportunity for me personally to come to Castleford for an extended period of time where I can settle, and I know where I’m going to be playing my rugby for the next three years.

“I’m at a point in my life now where I want some stability and want to be at a club where I can really make it my own, put my imprint on the club and fight for that starting shirt to really become a part of that club.”

“I leave everything on the field for the fans and I’ll try my very best every week.

“I know they’re a passionate group and they turn out in their numbers, so I’ll be trying to repay them week in, week out.”

Wood becomes Castleford’s sixth new recruit for 2024, with the Tigers having alright signed Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Elie El-Zakhem (North Sydney Bears), Sylvester Namo (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Hodson (Batley) and Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).

