Castleford Tigers confirm four players to depart upon expiry of loan periods, including Blake Austin

Castleford Tigers have confirmed four more departures from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, including Australian playmaker Blake Austin.

The Super League outfit have confirmed that Austin, Billy Tsikrikas, Jordan Johnstone and Alex Foster will all leave the club upon expiry of their respective loan periods.

Austin, 32, made the short-term move from Leeds Rhinos following the breakdown of contract negotiations at Headingley Stadium. The former Warrington Wolves man made five appearances for the club following his shock move in August.

He remains without a deal for 2024, although promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers are hopeful of landing the experienced half-back, via Examiner Live.

Greece international Tsikrikas, 28, made the move from Australia and was announced alongside 29-year-old Foster, who made a return for his second stint with the club, earlier in July.

The pair made four and six appearances respectively for the Tigers.

Former Hull hooker Johnstone returned to the top flight following his loan move from Widnes, with 12-months remaining on his contract at the DCBL Stadium for the 2024 Championship campaign.

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson commented: “We needed to recruit to survive in Super League and the boys answered the call.

“Billy has flown all the way around the world and he came to help us achieve survival. We’re very grateful for that.

“He wanted to give himself a chance at Super League and we hope he moves on to a venture that suits him.

“Johnstone and Foster, they came to have another taste at Super League and they’ve not let themselves down.

“They’ve both played their part and we’re grateful to them for doing that.

“We also thank Blake for his contribution and wish him well for whatever comes next.”

Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Alex Sutcliffe, Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson, Kieran Hudson and Junior Mafi have all had their departures previously confirmed.

Love Rugby League understands that 32-year-old Eden looks likely to continue his career with James Fords’ Featherstone Rovers.

