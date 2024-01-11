Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard appoints co-captains for 2024: ‘They know what it means to play for Cas’

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard has appointed experienced duo Paul McShane and Joe Westerman as the club’s co-captains for 2024.

The experienced duo have made more than 350 Castleford appearances between them.

McShane has been the sole captain of Cas since succeeding Michael Shenton in 2022, with Westerman now joining the former Man of Steel in leading the Tigers.

Addressing his side in a team meeting, Castleford coach Craig Lingard said: “It’s important we do this, I’ve looked all the way through pre-season for people standing up to be counted and people who will lead for us and I think it’s the right time now coming into the first game on Sunday (Keighley friendly) that we announce our captains for this season.

“We are not going to have captain and vice-captain, we are going to have a joint captaincy and these two blokes knows what it means to play for Castleford.

“They’ve been here a long time now and know the values we are looking for here, for this season and moving on, they’ve displayed that so far and led by example all the way through pre-season so your joint captains for this season gents are Macca and Westy.”

Paul McShane and Joe Westerman ‘proud’ to lead Castleford Tigers in 2024

McShane, who has been at the Jungle since 2015, told the players: “Thank you for the opportunity again. I’ve done it for two years now and I feel so proud to be able to lead this club out week in, week out.

“It probably means a bit different to me than it does Westy. I feel like this club gave me the opportunity to become the player I’ve become, so to be able to lead you boys every week (is an honour).

“Doing it at the side of Westy, someone I played against since I was 12, I think it’s a huge honour for me doing it this year with Westy.

“For me as a captain boys, I’m not really a motivator, I’ll speak to you and if I can improve you as players then that’s something I pride myself on and what I want to be able to do for you boys.

“I’ll set my standards high, I want you boys to get there with me and if you need advice or anything like that, then I’ll help you get there.”

Westerman added: “It’s a privilege to lead you out. I think I’m a bit different to Macca, I just wear my heart on my sleeve when I get out on the field and what I’ll do is give 100 per cent every week and that’s what I want us all to do.

“I want us to put that shirt on with pride and play for the badge and know that I’ve got all your backs when we get out there and for everything else.”

