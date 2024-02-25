Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard confirms teamsheet blunder & interchange sanction following Salford Red Devils defeat

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has confirmed that a ‘clerical error’ with their teamsheet ahead of today’s defeat at Salford Red Devils had led to an interchange sanction.

Instead of the normally permitted eight rotations during a game, the Tigers were only permitted to make seven, losing one as a result of a wrong name being put on the teamsheet originally handed in to match referee James Vella.

Sky Sports were the first to get wind of the sanction, with Dave Woods referencing it in his commentary during the first half of the Round 2 clash, stating it was still to be confirmed.

Despite a late fightback, Cas were beaten 26-22 at the Salford Community Stadium, with tries from Sam Stone (2), Nene Macdonald & Amir Bourouh enough to seal victory for the hosts, along with Man of the Match Marc Sneyd’s five goals.

As it turned out, the visitors ended the game with interchanges still spare despite that sanction, with boss Lingard admitting it was a lesson learned post-match.

Speaking in his presser, Lingard said: “We lost an interchange. There was a clerical error where the wrong name was put on the teamsheet on the back of that which didn’t really impact upon our rotations at all, so we’re not going to use that as an excuse.

“For us, it’s something we just need to make sure doesn’t happen again.

“I didn’t tell any of the players about it, so none of the players know. The first they’ll know of it, I guess, is if any of them see this.

“There’s no point moaning about it. Once it had happened, it had happened, so you can’t let it impact on how you are around the players.

“I think we finished the game with an interchange still spare anyway, so it didn’t really impact on us.”