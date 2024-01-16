Broadcast picks made for Challenge Cup Second Round as four community teams prepare for roses battles

Leigh Miners Rangers’ clash with Stanningley and Orrell St James’ tie against York Acorn are the two broadcast picks in the Challenge Cup Second Round, both battles of the roses.

BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport online will be the two destinations to watch the first of those ties on Saturday, January 27 (12.30pm KO), while The Sportsman will stream the latter the following day – Sunday, January 28 (12.30pm KO TBC).

As a National Conference League Premier Division outfit, the Miners are entering the competition at this stage, facing Stanningley who beat competition debutants South Wales Jets over the weekend in the first round.

Notably, Stanningley are coached by Huddersfield Giants stalwart and Jamaica international Ashton Golding. The day after this cup clash, he could be in pre-season action for the Giantess they host fellow Super League outfit London Broncos at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Like the Miners, National Conference League Premier Division side York Acorn also take on lower league opposition as they travel over to take on Orrell St James, comfortable winners of a Round One clash against Haresfinch by a 20-4 margin last Sunday.

Challenge Cup Second Round ties in full

All of the below will take place on Saturday, January 27 unless otherwise stated. All kick-off times stated are in GMT.

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley (KO 12.30pm)

Clock Face Miners v Siddal (KO 1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull (KO 1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC (KO 2pm)

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets (KO 2pm)

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles (KO 2pm)

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield (KO 2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Oulton Raiders (KO 5pm – TBC)

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders (Sunday January 28 – KO 12.30pm – TBC)

Orrell St James v York Acorn (Sunday January 28 – KO 2pm)

READ NEXT: Challenge Cup First Round – Results & Round-up as road to Wembley begins for community & Armed Forces teams