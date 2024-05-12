Brits Down Under: Young scores two, Farnworth top metre maker, King delivers big display

Round 10 of the NRL season is complete, with England internationals Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth producing stellar performances.

Brits Down Under is a weekly feature here on Love Rugby League in 2024, checking out how the NRL‘s British players get on every week.

Here is a brief recap from Round 10, with Canberra Raiders the team with the bye this week..

Herbie Farnworth

The Lancastrian delivered a top performance in the Dolphins’ 30-24 win over Manly, making the most metres of any other player on his side with 161 from 16 carries. Farnworth, who represented England at the World Cup in 2022, made an impressive six tackle breaks against the Sea Eagles as well as providing an assist.

Max King

King came up with a massive display in the front-row in Canterbury’s 16-10 defeat at Penrith. He started in the front-row, making 119 metres from 14 carries whilst making a whopping 42 tackles, with a 93 per cent tackle efficiency.

King, who was born in Huddersfield whilst his dad David was playing for the Giants, has previously spoken to the i about his aspirations to represent his birthplace and mother’s side of the family one day, although he has yet to earn the call-up to the England national team.

John Bateman

The former Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors forward played the first half in the Tigers’ 20-14 defeat to Newcastle Knights, but left the field early in the second half after sustaining a pectoral injury. He made 16 tackles in the first half, with an 88 per cent tackle efficiency.

Kai Pearce-Paul

Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Pearce-Paul started on the bench for the Knights in their win over the Tigers, playing 40 minutes in total. He made 82 metres from eight carries whilst making 18 tackles, with a 94 per cent tackle efficiency.

Tom Burgess

Dewsbury-born powerhouse Burgess came on from the bench in South Sydney’s 28-14 defeat to St George Illawarra, playing 33 minutes in total. The England international made 79 metres from eight carries whilst making 22 tackles. He also produced one tackle break.

Dom Young

Young produced the standout performance from the NRL’s British contingent in Round 10. The Huddersfield Giants academy product made a staggering 254 metres from 15 carries in the Roosters’ 38-18 win over New Zealand Warriors. Young scored two tries whilst coming up with the most line breaks, with five to his name. The England international also made nine tackle breaks and two offloads in a stellar display.

Victor Radley

Sydney-born Radley, who qualifies to play for England through his father’s side of the family, played 45 minutes for the Roosters in their win over the Warriors. Radley produced 30 tackles, with an 85 per cent tackle efficiency. He also made six hit ups.

NRL Round 10 results

Dolphins 30-24 Manly Sea Eagles

Penrith Panthers 16-10 Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels 14-30 Brisbane Broncos

Wests Tigers 14-20 Newcastle Knights

St George Illawarra Dragons 28-14 South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm 18-25 Cronulla Sharks

Sydney Roosters 38-18 New Zealand Warriors

Gold Coast Titans 20-18 North Queensland Cowboys

