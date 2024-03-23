Bradford Bulls’ Tom Holmes issues positive health update: ‘Best get myself some new boots!’

Bradford Bulls ace Tom Holmes has announced via social media that he will begin preparations for a return to the game having been given permission to do so by medical professionals.

At the start of January, Holmes released the news that he was undergoing tests having been handed an initial diagnosis of Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-cell Lymphoma (SPTCL), a rare form of cancer.

Accordingly, the utility back – who had been preparing for a second season with Bradford – had to take some time away as he continued his own battle away from the field.

And while further tests, and possibly treatment, are still needed, Holmes has been given the green light to try and – in his own words – “try to resume normal life”.

Bradford Bulls’ Tom Holmes issues positive health update

The Castleford-born ace, who celebrated his 28th birthday at the beginning of this month, featured 25 times for the Bulls in their run to the Championship play-offs last year, scoring 13 tries in the process.

On his Instagram account, Holmes – @tomholmes96 – wrote: “Six incredibly long difficult months mentally, physically & even more, emotionally.

“Appointment after appointment, multiple biopsies, bone marrow extractions, multiple pet scans & then a second referral to start it all over again in Manchester…