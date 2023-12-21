BBC make broadcast pick for First Round of 2024 Challenge Cup

The BBC will show an all-Armed Forces tie between the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy in Round One of the 2024 Challenge Cup on Saturday, January 13 (12.30pm KO).

Taking place at the RAF Cranwell base in Lincolnshire, the First Round clash will be streamed live on both BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Both teams reached Round 2 of the Challenge Cup this year, with the Royal Navy bowing out to League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders, who would go on to reach the third tier’s play-off final.

A Challenge Cup winner for the fourth time in 2023, Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley was the man to draw these two Armed Forces sides against one another.

With the draw held live on BBC Radio Manchester earlier this month, the Chorley-born ace picked out out nine other ties for Round 1, with all 10 clashes listed in full below.

Challenge Cup Round One fixtures in full as BBC make broadcast pick

Clock Face Miners v Heworth (1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v Ashton Bears (1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v British Army (2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Medway Dragons (3pm)

Lowca v Edinburgh Eagles (1pm)

Orrell St James v Haresfinch (2pm)

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling (2pm)

Royal Air Force v Royal Navy (12.30pm) – Broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

South Wales Jets v Stanningley (1.30pm)

Wests Warriors v Newsome Panthers (2.30pm)

Challenge Cup Round Two fixtures

Charnley also carried out the draw for Round Two of the competition, which will take place over the weekend of January 27 & 28.

The BBC will again choose one game for broadcast on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website once all of the First Round games have been played.

10 clubs from the National Conference League join the competition in the Second Round, with another 10 ties in total, which can be seen below.

Clock Face Miners OR Heworth v Siddal

Doncaster Toll Bar OR Ashton Bears v West Hull

Fryston Warriors OR British Army v Hunslet ARLFC

Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Medway Dragons v Oulton Raiders or West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

Leigh Miners Rangers v South Wales Jets OR Stanningley

Lock Lane v Lowca OR Edinburgh Eagles

Orrell St James OR Haresfinch v York Acorn

Royal Air Force OR Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wests Warriors OR Newsome Panthers v Rochdale Mayfield

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont delivers verdict on impact of Challenge Cup triumph with BBC Sports Personality of the Year appearance