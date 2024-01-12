Batley Bulldogs swoop to sign ex-Huddersfield Giants man, 1895 Cup winner following exit from fellow Championship club

Batley Bulldogs have signed experienced hooker Brandon Moore after his lengthy association with Halifax Panthers came to an end earlier this week.

After eight seasons at The Shay, Moore’s departure was confirmed on Wednesday, with the Panthers stating that he would ‘take up an opportunity elsewhere’.

The 27-year-old scored 33 tries in 188 appearances for Fax, including one under the Wembley arch against new club Batley back in August as the Panthers lifted the 1895 Cup.

Batley’s Mount Pleasant becomes just a second permanent home for Moore to date in his career, with his only other club so far being Huddersfield Giants, featuring four times as a loanee in Super League during the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign following the curtailment of the Championship season.

The Bulldogs – who have a new head coach for 2024 in the shape of former assistant Mark Moxon – confirmed Moore’s arrival via their X account last night, as below.

Moore brilliant news with a new man in at The Bulldogs.

Speaking to the club, the new recruit admitted he was relishing an opportunity to flourish in a new environment.

He said: “It’s obviously happened quickly, I’ve been in Fax right before Christmas and I’m in here now, but I’m just looking forward to the change and the challenge of starting at a new club.

“We’ve had some battles with Batley over the years during my time at Halifax, I know a lot about them, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.

“It’s a new environment and probably the change I need. It provides me with the motivation to get in here now and earn respect off the lads, hopefully cement a spot in the team.”

Boss Moxon added: “It’s excellent news. He’s an experienced Championship player who has played at this level for a long, long time.

“He’s been a great competitor in this division for a long time, these players don’t come available very often and I’m chuffed that we’ve managed to get him over the line straight away.”

