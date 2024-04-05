Ash Handley and Tom Holroyd have both gone to hospital to determine the severity of their injury problems after a costly defeat for Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Holroyd left the field in the early stages of the defeat to Warrington Wolves with a head knock, and he subsequently failed the HIA, ruling him out of the remainder of the contest. However, he reported feeling unwell after that HIA and has been sent for further assessment.

There is equally worrying news on top try-scorer Handley too, who left the field clutching his side after a tackle from England captain George Williams in the first half.

Handley has a possible cracked rib, and will be sent for further evaluation. However, if the scans confirm Leeds’ worst fears, they could be facing an extended period without Handley.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said post-match: “They’ve both gone to hospital to get checked. Tom has been feeling unwell after failing the HIA and Ash has got a possible cracked rib so they’re both going to get checked out.

“I don’t know if that was a turning point, but it certainly didn’t help.”

When asked to sum up his side’s performance on Friday night, Smith admitted: “We weren’t good enough for long enough in most parts of the game.

“We weren’t good enough in possession to put a bit of fatigue into the other team. Losing a few players with injury was part of it as well but we weren’t able to defend our goal-line as well as we have in other games.”

