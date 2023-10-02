Andy Last’s Super League return confirmed as he takes up assistant role: ‘An outstanding addition to our staff’

Former Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last is back in Super League after being appointed as an assistant coach to Steve McNamara for 2024.

Last will replace club favourite Sam Moa who will depart the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old, who is also an assistant to England boss Shaun Wane, was relieved of his duties as Castleford coach earlier this season following a five-month stint as head coach.

Last will link up with the Dragons ahead of next season, becoming McNamara’s right-hand man at the Dragons.

Last said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to be joining the Catalans Dragons and I am really excited to be part of Steve’s coaching team.

“The opportunity to work at a huge club with the quality of player the club has for the 2024 season was something I just wanted to be part of.

“I’m going to embrace the French culture and hope to help the club continue its consistent results and performances it’s had in recent seasons.”

Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara hails ‘outstanding’ addition of Andy Last

On the appointment of Last, Dragons head coach McNamara said: “Andy will be an outstanding addition to our staff.

“His experience in many roles, attention to detail and professionalism will be a huge asset for us.

“As the current England assistant coach I am sure he will not only enhance what we already do but will also challenge our thinking in all areas of our preparation and performance.”

Sam Moa pens emotional farewell to Les Dracs

Former New Zealand and Tonga international Moa will return to Australia at the end of the season for personal reasons, where he will continue his coaching career.

Moa made 90 appearances for the Dragons during his playing career, helping the club win the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2018.

In an emotional farewell, Moa said: “I am sad to leave the club and this region after seven years here. It was a big part of my life.

“My children were born here and we are grateful to have lived and experienced the French culture and way of life. My family and I will return to Australia where I will try to continue coaching.

“In terms of rugby, I think the development and improvement of the team and club since I arrived in 2016 has been incredible.

“I think the most important and satisfying aspect for me is the development and progression of French players and seeing their evolution as players and men over the years.

“The Dragons now have a very solid core of good French players like (Julian) Bousquet, (Romain) Navarrete, (Arthur) Mourgue, (Arthur) Romano, (Paul) Séguier, (Alrix) Da Costa, (Fouad) Yaha – as well as their captain Ben Garcia who is in my opinion one of the best players in the competition.

“Since I have been at this club, I think the two most important and influential in terms of quality and winning mentality are Micky McIlorum and Sam Tomkins.

“I would personally like to thank Bernard Guasch and especially Steve for their confidence in me as defence coach. I really enjoyed working alongside Steve and the legend Thomas Bosc.

“Defence is my passion and I think the team has incredible spirit and reflects the region and the Catalan people.

“The work is not finished: we have a semi-final to win at home. We are going to do it and go to the final to write the history of this club. Our time has come. Once this is accomplished, I will be able to return home.”

