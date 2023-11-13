2024 NRL schedule confirmed, including Las Vegas double-header, State of Origin & Magic Round

The NRL have locked in their schedule for 2024, which includes a mouth-watering double-header in Las Vegas to kick off the season.

The 2024 campaign features 204 regular season matches over 27 rounds, played across 28 venues and the first-ever schedule to feature matches across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

The 2024 season gets underway on March 2 at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the double-header featuring mouth-watering Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos clashes.

Round One will continue the following week with the Australian opener being Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, followed by Melbourne Storm hosting champions Penrith Panthers.

Round One will also feature local rivalries Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins taking on North Queensland Cowboys.

The Grand Final rematch between the Panthers and the Broncos will open round three at BlueBet Stadium, followed by the Roosters-Rabbitohs derby at Allianz Stadium.

Easter Weekend in Round 4 will see the classic Queensland rivalry between the Broncos and Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

The NRL’s themed rounds include Multicultural Round (Round 3), Anzac Round (Round 8), Magic Round (Round 11), Indigenous Round (Round 12), Beanie for Brain Cancer (Round 15) and Women in League Round (Round 22).

2024 NRL Magic Round fixtures

Friday, May 17: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs

Friday, May 17: Manly Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos

Saturday, May 18: Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights

Saturday, May 18: Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters

Saturday, May 18: South Sydney Rabbitohs v North Queensland Cowboys

Sunday, May 19: New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Panthers

Sunday, May 19: Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels

Sunday, May 19: Wests Tigers v Dolphins

No team will have more than three five-day turnarounds and total five-day turnarounds have been reduced from 30 in 2023 to 26 in 2024.

To view the 2024 NRL schedule in full click HERE and to see the full NRLW schedule, click HERE.

2024 State of Origin confirmed, including first-ever three-match women’s series

The NRL have also confirmed the full schedule for the 2024 State of Origin series, including a three-match women’s series for the first time.

The women’s series will kick off 2024 State of Origin with Game One on Thursday, May 16, at Suncorp Stadium.

The second match will be at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, June 6, with the final game on Thursday, June 27, at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The men’s series will begin in Sydney on Wednesday, June 5, before a return to Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26. The potential decider will take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.

In the middle of the Origin action will be Under-19s men’s and women’s matches which returns to Leichhardt Oval on Thursday, June 20.

All the matches of the men’s and women’s series will be broadcast live and exclusive on the Nine Network, with the Under-19s games being shown on the Nine Network and Fox Sports.

2024 men’s State of Origin series

Game 1: Accor Stadium, June 5

Game 2: Melbourne Cricket Ground, June 26

Game 3: Suncorp Stadium, July 17

2024 women’s State of Origin series

Game 1: Suncorp Stadium, May 16

Game 2: McDonald Jones Stadium, June 6

Game 3: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, June 27

Under-19s State of Origin series

Men’s: Leichhardt Oval, June 20

Women’s: Liechhardt Oval, June 20

