2024 NRL kits, including every club’s home and away

It’s that time of year again when the new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the forthcoming season.

Here are all the NRL jerseys released so far ahead of 2024…

Brisbane Broncos

Home

Away

Canberra Raiders

Home

Away

Canterbury Bulldogs

Home: To be unveiled

Away: To be unveiled

Cronulla Sharks

Home: To be unveiled

Away: To be unveiled

Dolphins

Home

Away

Alternate

Gold Coast Titans

Home

Away

Manly Sea Eagles

Home

Away

Melbourne Storm

Home

Away

Newcastle Knights

Home: To be unveiled

Away: To be unveiled

North Queensland Cowboys

Home

Away

Parramatta Eels

Home: To be unveiled

Away: To be unveiled

Penrith Panthers

Home

Away

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Home

Away: To be unveiled

St George Illawarra Dragons

Home: To be unveiled

Away: To be unveiled

Sydney Roosters

Home

Away

New Zealand Warriors

Home

Away

Wests Tigers

Home

Away

READ NEXT: 2024 rugby league kits, including ever Super League club