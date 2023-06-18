1895 Cup semi-finals draw made for Batley, Halifax, London and York

The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup, which will take place on the weekend of July 22-23.

London Broncos will host Halifax Panthers, with the Challenge Cup semi-finals to also be played on the same weekend.

Following their exit from the Challenge Cup, falling to a 34-14 defeat to Super League’s Leigh in the quarter-finals, Andrew Henderson’s side will take on Batley Bulldogs.

The draw was held live on BBC Radio Leeds during the West Yorkshire Sport programme with James Deighton on Sunday evening.

The 1895 Cup final will be part of a bumper triple-header at Wembley Stadium, alongside both the Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cup finals on Saturday, August 12.

The Women’s Challenge Cup final will kick-off at 12pm, with the Men’s Challenge Cup following at 3pm.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final is the last match of the day and will start at 5:15pm.

1895 Cup semi-final draw

London Broncos v Halifax Panthers

York Knights v Batley Bulldogs

Challenge Cup Men’s semi-final draw

Leigh v St Helens

Hull KR v Wigan

Venues for the semi-finals are to be confirmed on Monday, June 19, and will be double-header alongside a Women’s Challenge Cup clash.

Challenge Cup Women’s semi-final draw

Wigan v Leeds

St Helens v York or Cardiff

