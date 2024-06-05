Young duo Oli Farrar and Jayden Tanner have both departed Championship club Featherstone Rovers with immediate effect.

Ex-Wakefield Trinity academy starlet Farrar linked up with Fev ahead of this season following his departure from Belle Vue. The 21-year-old had played just one senior game, as a loanee for Dewsbury Rams last term, before he joined Rovers.

Having primarily been utilised as the unused 18th man by head coach James Ford, he departs Post Office Road having added just one more appearance to that tally, featuring off the bench against Keighley Cougars in a Challenge Cup tie back in February.

A club statement read: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that Oliver Farrar has left the club with immediate effect due to work commitments. Everyone at the club wishes Oli well for the future and thank him for his efforts in Blue & White.”

Sydney-born Tanner meanwhile made the move over to England ahead of 2024 to join Fev having made three NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs last term.

The 23-year-old prop made his debut for the club in that same Challenge Cup tie against Keighley, but played just one game thereafter – appearing off the bench in the league against Widnes Vikings in April.

A club statement read: “Featherstone Rovers can announce that Jayden Tanner has left the club due to personal reasons. We wish Jayden well for the future.”

