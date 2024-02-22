World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers confirm 21-man squads

Super League champions Wigan Warriors and their NRL counterparts have confirmed their 21-man squads for the World Club Challenge.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad that beat Castleford in the opening round of the Super League season last Saturday. England prop Luke Thompson has been ruled out of the World Club Challenge after failing a head injury assessment against the Tigers, meaning off-season recruit Tiaki Chan comes into the squad.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at the DW Stadium earlier this week, Peet confirmed that it would be academy product Harvie Hill who fills the void left by Thompson against Penrith.

Hill, a promising front-rower who hails from Cumbria, has made 15 appearances for the Warriors since making his first team debut in 2022.

Peet also confirmed that experienced hooker Kruise Leeming will feature in the game despite taking a knock to his ankle at Castleford.

As for Penrith, coach Ivan Cleary confirmed that 20-year-old playmaker Jack Cole will partner Nathan Cleary in the halves in the absence of Samoa superstar Jarome Luai, who is sidelined through injury.

Former Hull KR half-back Brad Schneider, who returned to the NRL in the off-season with the Panthers, has been named as 18th man.

It’s a strong squad named by the Panthers, which features 12 players who starred in their 26-24 win over Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final last year.

DON’T MISS: Inside Penrith Panthers’ World Club Challenge preparation, involving Manchester City and Warrington Wolves

World Club Challenge squad news: Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber.

Penrith: Edwards; Turuva, Tago, May, To’o; Cole, Cleary; Leota, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Garner, Martin, Yeo. Subs: Peachey, Smith, Henry, Eisenhuth, Schneider, Geyer, Laurie, Luke.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers coaches react to World Club Challenge rules