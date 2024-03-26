Wigan Warriors youngster makes Super League loan move after impressive Championship stint

Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Makin has joined fellow Super League side London Broncos on a one-month loan deal following some eye-catching performances in the Championship so far this year.

The prop, who still awaits a competitive senior Warriors debut, had featured as a loanee in all five of Barrow Raiders‘ games to date in 2024.

Coming off the bench as an interchange in the first four, Raiders head coach Paul Crarey rewarded him with a start against Widnes Vikings earlier this month as they kicked off the Championship campaign, slotting him in at loose.

The closest Makin has come to a senior appearance for Wigan was last year when he made the 21-man squad for their Super League game against Hull KR, but was one of the three to drop out come matchday when Matt Peet’s 18 was announced.

But, having caught the eye out on loan in the Championship, Makin has earned himself a shot at getting some game time in the top flight, snapped up for the next month by newly-promoted London.

READ NEXT: Access all areas inside the world-famous Wigan Warriors academy shaping the stars of the future

Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Makin makes Super League loan move after impressive Championship stint

This won’t be the first time that Makin has donned a Broncos shirt, appearing for the capital club on dual-registration in their win at Batley Bulldogs last June.

2023 also saw the 20-year-old make five appearances on loan at Barrow, with the last of those a defeat against London in August, as well as two appearances for Oldham.

Wigan’s transition coach John Duffy told their club website: “Harvey has spent around a month with Championship side Barrow, and we would like to put on record our thanks to them for assisting in his journey and development.

“London will provide an opportunity for that next step up which we feel Harvey is up to and we look forward to seeing him develop playing at Super League level.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors duo back in contention for Good Friday derby, says Matt Peet