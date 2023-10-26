Wigan Warriors signing Kruise Leeming bids fond farewell to Gold Coast Titans ahead of Super League return

Kruise Leeming has bid a fond farewell to Gold Coast Titans ahead of his return to Super League with Wigan Warriors in 2024.

The 28-year-old hooker has spent the 2023 campaign in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans after arriving Down Under following his departure from Leeds Rhinos earlier this season.

Leeming will return to Super League ahead of next year after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with champions Wigan Warriors.

After making 10 appearances in the NRL, Leeming says he will be forever grateful to the Titans for the opportunity they gave him.

In a video interview with the official Titans website, Leeming said: “The Titans will have a special place in my heart, (and) in my career.

“I’ve enjoyed the ups and downs, I’ve enjoyed playing, I’ve enjoyed training with the boys, I’ve enjoyed the 80 minutes I’ve had, the five minutes I’ve had, I’ve done it all with a smile on my face and I think that’s testament to the people involved with the club at the Gold Coast and the people of Gold Coast.

“Everyone has just been so welcoming, it’s felt like I’ve been here for five years and I’ve been here for five months.

“I can’t thank the fans and the club enough, the experience has been fantastic.

“There’s a lot of people who can play in the Super League and be good players and never test themselves out here, so I’m proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone.”

Kruise Leeming enjoyed every minute of his time at the Titans, sitting down to reflect on his stint in the NRL 👊🏽https://t.co/3ZZkk3mTnl — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) October 26, 2023

Kruise Leeming one of six new signings through the door at Wigan Warriors

The Eswatini-born hooker is one of six new signings Wigan have made ahead of next season, joining fellow new recruits Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh at the DW Stadium.

Speaking at the time of his signing announcement back in June, Leeming said: “I am absolutely delighted to sign for the Wigan Warriors from next season.

“When I spoke to Matt (Peet, coach) and Kris (Radlinski, chief executive) their ambition, standards and culture at the club really resonated with me.

“I believe my best rugby is ahead of me and when the time comes I will give it everything to help the club achieve success on the field.”

READ NEXT: Off-contract Wigan Warriors veteran joins Wakefield Trinity for 2024 as Daryl Powell’s first signing