Wigan Warriors pay tribute to Sam Powell as long-serving hooker makes Warrington Wolves move

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski and coach Matt Peet paid tribute to Sam Powell after the long-serving hooker’s move to Warrington Wolves was confirmed.

The 31-year-old has departed Wigan after serving his hometown club for 12 years in the first team, taking up a two-year deal with Warrington.

Powell, who joined the Warriors at the age of 16 from community club Wigan St Patricks, made 273 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after making his first team debut in 2012.

The England Knights international, who celebrated his testimonial year in 2023, won three Super League Grand Finals, a World Club Challenge and three League Leaders’ Shields in his time with Wigan.

Powell’s final game for Wigan came in their 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford last month.

Upon the announcement of his move to Warrington, Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Sam can take immense pride in his accomplishments at the club.

“Throughout his career at Wigan, he has exhibited unwavering dedication, consistently elevating our standards for numerous years.

“His time here has not only been marked by professional success but has also fostered enduring friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Sam, along with his young family, will always find our door open to them.”

‘As a leader at the club, he has made our culture and everyone around him better’

Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: “Sam Powell leaves Wigan having given his all every second of every day.

“As a leader at the club, he has made our culture and everyone around him better.

“I feel personally privileged to have worked with him. We wish him and his family all the best on and off the rugby field.”

Warrington Wolves chiefs delighted to welcome ‘proven winner’ Sam Powell to The Halliwell Jones Stadium

Warrington director of rugby Gary Chambers and head coach Sam Burgess have highlighted Powell’s leadership qualities as the Wire head into a new era under Burgess.

Chambers said: “Sam brings a wealth of experience with him to the club. He’s a quality individual who will assist in driving standards.

“To have a player who has achieved what he has in the game, and who was held in such high esteem at Wigan, can only prove beneficial to us at the Wolves.”

Burgess added: “Sam brings great depth to our squad and is a proven winner. His leadership will be great for the players and the club over the next two seasons.”

READ NEXT: Sam Powell’s Warrington Wolves move confirmed with Wigan Warriors hooker becoming Sam Burgess’ eighth addition