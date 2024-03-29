Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet was upbeat despite their 12-4 defeat to St Helens in the Good Friday derby, and gave his thoughts on the yellow and red cards.

The Warriors led 4-2 after an hour thanks to a brilliant solo effort from Bevan French. Moments later though, they went down to 12 men after prop Liam Byrne was sent off for a high tackle on St Helens centre Mark Percival.

Wigan also had prop Tyler Dupree sent to the sin bin in the first half for leading with the elbow during a carry against Saints counterpart Matty Lees.

Speaking to the media after the game, Peet said: “Obviously disappointed to lose any game, but particularly on a Good Friday which means a lot to us all and to our supporters. It was potentially a great day for our supporters which we’ve not quite delivered, underlining that is some pride in certain aspects of the performance and some simple learnings that I’m sure you would all pick up on as well of where we could get better and if we do that, then I think we’ll have more good days than bad.”

Asked if he had any objections to the cards shown against Byrne and Dupree, Peet replied: “Not really the Liam Byrne.. You have to think I’ve not watched it in really close detail but I also know when they stay down and have a look at it that there’s a chance (of him getting sent off).

“With Tyler’s, I get why it was given, he was in a difficult position carrying the ball at 100mph, so I’ve no massive gripes about either of them.”

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet praises standout performers in St Helens defeat

Peet cut an upbeat figure in his post-match press conference, and wasn’t concerned as his side suffered their first defeat since last July.

Asked how the players were feeling in the changing rooms after the game, Peet said: “I think you’d be surprised. Similar to what I’ve said, it’s disappointing for today but optimistic for the future and learning and the lessons we’ll take out of it.

“I thought Brad O’Neill was excellent, I thought Luke Thompson was excellent, I thought Harry and Bev did some good things, Abbas (Miski) too.”

READ NEXT: St Helens’ statement of intent, outstanding O’Neill, yellow and red cards