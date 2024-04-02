Wigan Warriors’ Liam Byrne discovers fate with tribunal verdict delivered

Wigan Warriors forward Liam Byrne has been handed a four-match ban for the high tackle which led to his red card in their Good Friday defeat at St Helens.

The Ireland international was dismissed by referee Chris Kendall with circa 18 minutes of the Rivals Round clash remaining at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and was hit with a Grade E head contact charge.

Byrne has pleaded guilty to that charge at tonight’s tribunal, and been hit with a four-game ban accordingly as well as a £750 fine.

As well as this Thursday’s trip across the borough to Leigh Leopards, he will now miss Wigan’s Super League clashes against Castleford Tigers & Hull KR as well as the Challenge Cup tie against Castleford next week.

The RFL’s announcement read as follows: “In the first of a number of cases scheduled for the independent Operational Rules Tribunal on April 2, the Wigan Warriors forward Liam Byrne pleaded guilty to a Grade E Head Contact charge for which he was dismissed in the Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens on Good Friday.

“Byrne has been suspended for four matches, and fined £750.”

More to follow…