Wigan Warriors coaching trio pen historic long-term deals

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet and assistants Tommy Leuluai & Sean O’Loughlin have all signed historic new seven-year deals with the club.

The Warriors broke the news this afternoon live on Sky Sports’ ‘The Verdict’ show, hosted by Jenna Brooks.

Peet – in charge of the Cherry & Whites since 2022 – has led his side to every piece of silverware possible, lifting the Challenge Cup in his first year at the helm and then the Super League title last term with a win in the Grand Final against Catalans Dragons after the League Leaders’ Shield had been secured.

Wigan then won the World Club Challenge in February, beating NRL kings Penrith Panthers at a sold out DW Stadium.

The new deals run until the end of the 2030 season.

MORE TO FOLLOW…