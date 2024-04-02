Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provides injury update on forward duo

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on front-row pair Ethan Havard and Mike Cooper, with the pair nearing a return to the field.

Havard and Cooper are nearing their returns from hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Speaking in his weekly press conference prior to Thursday’s trip across to Leigh, Peet revealed Havard and Cooper are likely to return in their Round 8 fixture against Castleford Tigers on April 19.

“He’s obviously not named in the squad this week but we’re expecting Ethan (to play) in the second Castleford game,” Peet said.

“We play Castleford (in the Challenge Cup) and then Castleford again (in Super League), so Ethan will play in the home one.”

When asked about Cooper, Peet replied: “Probably the same game (as Ethan).”

The only other two players currently sidelined for the Warriors are off-season recruits Sam Walters (collarbone) and Sam Eseh (hamstring), who are due to return some time in May.

More to follow.