Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell details what makes boss Matt Peet one of British rugby league’s top coaches

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet remained humble in victory at Old Trafford on Saturday night, and opted to direct praise towards those around him, but captain Liam Farrell was more than happy to laud his head coach.

Peet spoke in the build-up to their clash with Catalans Dragons about his pride in leading the club out in a Grand Final alongside skipper Farrell, two Wigan lads.

Both have long-lasting associations with their hometown club. Peet’s 15-year plus journey to the head coach role includes numerous positions in the academy coaching setup, and an assistant gig in the first-team picture before taking charge ahead of 2022.

Farrell meanwhile is one of the most evident products of the infamous Warriors’ academy, debuting in 2010 and going onto win everything there is to win domestically as well as carving out a career on the international front with England.

Following Tommy Leuluai’s retirement at the end of last year, having already lifted the Challenge Cup together, the forward was permanently handed the captain’s armband by Peet. He would go on to be named in the Super League Dream Team for a sixth time, earning a joint-record fifth consecutive inclusion.

‘A leader in every sense’ – Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell lauds head coach Matt Peet

Sat alongside the boss – and Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle – post-match at the Theatre of Dreams following their 10-2 triumph over the Dragons, 33-year-old Farrell gave a glowing reference of the chief, who is six years his senior.

The Cherry and Whites captain said: “I’ve just singled him out in the changing rooms. He was praising everyone around him, the owners, the players and his staff members, but well and truly he leads by example.

“He’s a leader at the top and everyone follows him. He makes tough calls when it’s needed and puts the game plans in place.

“All the small things, all the detail, he does do all those one-percenters, all those extra efforts.

“It’s the reason why we are where we are. It’s the reason we won the Challenge Cup, it’s the reason we won the League Leaders, and now why we’re sitting here as Super League champions. He’s just a leader in every sense.”

READ NEXT: The five reasons behind Wigan Warriors’ Super League Grand Final win and the start of a new dynasty