Wigan Warriors ace Liam Marshall lauds ‘benchmark’ Super League icon ahead of Hull KR semi-final showdown

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has highlighted counterpart Ryan Hall as one of the players in Super League he still looks up to even now ahead of Saturday’s semi-final clash with Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

27-year-old Marshall – who has had to overcome numerous serious knee injuries in the last few years – is set to make his 150th appearance for the Cherry and Whites as they look to reach a Grand Final for the first time since 2020.

Trying to stop them are a KR side who themselves have won their last five, and have veteran Hall in their ranks, who remains a very potent threat when it comes to crossing the try-line as proved with a four-pointer in last week’s eliminator win over Leigh Leopards.

Wigan Warriors ace Liam Marshall hails ‘benchmark’ Ryan Hall

In the latter stages of his career, 35-year-old Hall – along with Leigh flier Josh Charnley – is still chasing down Danny McGuire’s all-time Super League try-scoring record.

The Robins stalwart has 240 to his name now, just seven behind McGuire’s record, and as long as no serious injuries come his way, he looks destined to break that ceiling.

Tasked with stopping him tomorrow is Marshall, who paid tribute to Hall, saying: “He’s probably the benchmark of Super League all-time wingers when you look across the board.

“I can’t really think of many in the Super League era who have been as good or stayed at the top level for as long as him, even at the international level with his record there.

“He’s an outstanding player, I’ve met him a few times in England camps and been around him there, and he’s a great bloke.”

‘An outstanding talent’ – Marshall highlights Hall as key threat in Hull KR side

When the inevitable happens and Hall breaks Robins’ assistant McGuire’s Super League try-scoring record, it’ll be another accolade to add to his illustrious list.

The veteran is already England’s highest-ever try-scorer with 39 in his 45 appearances, that tally also seeing him joint-top of the caps list with James Graham. No one looks close to hitting the same heights as Hall in an England shirt as things stand in either category.

A six-time Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, the 35-year-old also won two World Club Challenges during his time at Headingley and a brace of Challenge Cups, earning the Lance Todd Trophy in their 2014 triumph at Wembley against Castleford Tigers.

Continuing his praise for the man who has four times over been named in the Super League Dream Team, Marshall added: “He just goes about his business.

“He’s a great professional, and he’s been down under and played in the NRL which is another tick on his incredible résumé.

“An outstanding talent, someone who’s been in and around the Super League for probably about 15 years now, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

“He’s still a top quality winger, one I can still look at and take things from, and certainly someone we’ll be previewing this week as a major threat for them.”

