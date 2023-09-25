Wigan, St Helens and Leigh all hit with bans ahead of play-offs, Warriors to utilise loophole for star men

Seven Super League stars have been hit with bans by the Match Review Panel, with St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors all affected ahead of their play-off campaigns.

Most notably, Wigan’s Bevan French and Leigh’s Tom Amone have been handed one-match bans following their ‘Battle of the Borough 3.0’ clash.

Amone’s ban – which the Leopards are expected to appeal – comes for a Grade B dangerous contact. He was put on report by referee Liam Moore in the first half of that clash for an alleged ‘crusher’ on Toby King which saw the Wigan man forced off for a HIA. He passed that with flying colours, but Amone has still been banned. The prop also got hit with a £250 fine for another instance of dangerous contact.

Meanwhile, French – who was singled out for praise post-match by Sky Sports’ Phil Clarke – has been banned for ‘contact with a match official’, placing his hand on Moore’s shoulder after the Cherry and Whites had seen a try disallowed midway through the second half.

Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill have also both been hit with bans from the Wigan camp, but not for the first time this year, a club will use a loophole to avoid the Match Review Panel really affecting their plans. The Warriors reserves are in a Grand Final against St Helens on Sunday (October 1), and that game will count for the ban of all three.

Match Review Panel wreak havoc with seven Super League stars banned

The only other player involved in the play-offs to receive a ban this week is George Delaney, his one-match suspension picked up in their 30-12 win over Hull FC.

Youthful prop Delaney has made 19 appearances this term for Paul Wellens’ side, but will miss their eliminator play-off at home against Warrington Wolves on Saturday now after a Grade C charge for a high tackle.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale (Grade B High Tackle) and Huddersfield Giants’ Adam Milner (Grade B Dangerous Contact) has also been banned for one match. With both of their 2023 seasons already over, those suspensions will be served when 2024 comes around, most likely in a pre-season fixture.

Gale, in addition, is one of the five players this week to receive a £250 fine. A full list of this week’s sanctions can be found below.

Sanctions from Round 27 of Super League

Bans (All one-match)

Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B High Tackle

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B High Tackle

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Strikes

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Contact with Match Official

Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact

George Delaney (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle

Fines (All £250)

Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact

Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact

Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour

No further action

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Contact with Match Official

Chris Satae (Hull FC) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour

