Widnes Vikings make seventh signing ahead of 2024 in shape of experienced forward: ‘He’s a player that every Championship team would want’

Widnes Vikings have signed experienced forward Danny Langtree from fellow Championship side Barrow Raiders for the 2024 season.

The St Helens-born forward was granted a release from the final year of his contract with Barrow as he was unable to travel due to new work commitments.

Langtree made 37 appearances for the Raiders over the last two seasons after arriving in Cumbria from Oldham.

He becomes Widnes’ seventh new signing ahead of next season, joining fellow newcomers Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd, Nick Gregson, Sam Brooks, Martyn Reilly and Liam Kirk at the Vikings.

Langtree has made 235 career appearances, with 195 of them coming in the colours of Oldham between 2012 and 2021.

The 32-year-old back-rower also had a spell in a full-time environment with Hull FC in 2019.

On his move to Widnes, Langtree said: “I’m just looking forward to getting going now, meeting all the lads and looking ahead to the season.

“Widnes is a massive club and it’s got more or less Super League facilities, it’s probably the best about in this league, so I’m looking forward to getting amongst all of it and getting stuck in with the lads.

“Obviously Allan did a really good job with Swinton last year, so I’m really looking forward to playing under him and hopefully having a successful season.

“We need to take every game as it comes, but obviously Widnes haven’t been in the play-offs for a long time so that’s a minimum for us this year with the squad that we’re getting together.”

Allan Coleman delighted to welcome new signing Danny Langtree to Widnes Vikings

Widnes boss Allan Coleman says the signing of Langtree is a ‘fantastic coup’ for the club ahead of next year’s Championship campaign.

Coleman said: “He’s a quality player who knows the Championship. He’s very strong, athletic and a big running threat.

“He’s a player that every Championship team would want, so I think it’s a fantastic coup for us to get such a fantastic player with a great attitude also.

“He’ll bring that threat on an edge, he’ll bring a hunger and work rate for the ethos we want within the club.

“He also adds experience which will be vital for the players around him.”

