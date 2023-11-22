Widnes Vikings make eighth signing for 2024 in the shape of homegrown talent

Championship club Widnes Vikings have made their eighth new recruit for 2024 in the shape of academy product Lloyd Roby on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old returns to Widnes after spending the 2023 campaign with Keighley Cougars, who suffered relegation from the Championship.

Roby, a full-back or winger, came through the academy at Widnes, going on to score 23 tries in 52 first team appearances between 2017 and 2022.

On his return to the Vikings, Roby said: “I’ve obviously had the year away, which was probably the right thing for me to do off the back of my injury to get some games under my belt.

“But once I spoke with Chris (Hamilton, head of operations) and Allan (Coleman, head coach) about coming back it all happened quite quickly so it was an easy transition.

“I’ve played in the Championship against teams of Allan’s before and he plays quite an expansive game, which is how I like to play.

“Obviously my brother (George) played under Allan (at Swinton) last year, so I had some conversations with him about how he likes to play and what his philosophy is, which definitely fit with what I want to do coming back to Widnes.

“One of the main things for me is getting back to enjoying the game, I fell out of it a bit last year on the back of my injury.

“I just want to get back to a place where I’m comfortable, playing with players I’ve been around before, to try and help the club achieve its goals.”

Allan Coleman delighted to welcome academy product Lloyd Roby back to Widnes Vikings

Widnes coach Allan Coleman added: “It’s great to welcome Lloyd back to Widnes.

“I’ve seen a lot of him over these last couple of years and I think he has played his best rugby at Widnes, which is something that excites me.

“He is a natural player with a fantastic running game, which adds a lot to our backline.

“He was very keen to join us and that says a lot to me, the fact that he wants to play for Widnes. Because when we have a full squad of lads who want to play for this club, we will be a lot closer to where we want to be.”

