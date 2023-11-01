Widnes Vikings land prolific try-scorer who represented Wales at last year’s Rugby League World Cup

Widnes Vikings have signed Wales international winger Mike Butt from fellow Championship club Swinton Lions ahead of 2024.

The 28-year-old has spent the last nine seasons at Swinton, scoring 101 tries in 174 appearances for the Lions.

Manchester-born Butt has won four caps for Wales, representing his Welsh heritage at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Butt follows in the footsteps of his international teammate Rhodri Lloyd in making the move from Swinton to Widnes ahead of next season under former Lions boss Allan Coleman, who is now the head coach of the Vikings.

The flier crossed for four tries this term, helping Swinton to preserve their status as a second-tier outfit, and says it’s the right time for a change of scenery as he moves across the North West on a one-year deal.

Butt told the Vikings’ website: “I’ve been on a real journey at Swinton, experiencing plenty of ups and downs with a promotion or relegation battle nearly every season.

“I do feel the time is right to move on though, and I’ve achieved everything I could’ve wanted to there. I spoke with Allan prior to coming to Widnes, and felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“We’re aiming much higher now, and I need to put the work in to earn the respect of both the players and fans. I earnt it in nine years at Swinton, and plan on doing the same here.

“I want to earn the respect of the players, and have far more focus on that than any kind of personal goals. There’s plenty of hard graft ahead for us, and I’ll bring plenty of that as well as the high standards I’ve set myself throughout my career.

“I can’t wait to get into pre-season with the boys, and get working towards where we need to be next year. I’ve got a very good relationship with Allan, and that played a massive part in me coming here. He always wants to get the best out of players, and isn’t scared to make the tough decisions needed to get that.”

