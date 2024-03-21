Why Salford Red Devils opted for League 1 club as 2024 dual-registration partners

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley says Oldham’s ambition has been a driving factor in the decision to make the League 1 outfit their dual-registration partners for 2024.

The partnership – a common one in rugby league – will see players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part will allow Salford’s younger players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby league in the third tier for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, Salford played on a Thursday night and Oldham on a Sunday.

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, with the Red Devils’ previous partners being Barrow Raiders, whom players like Amir Bourouh & James Greenwood played for last year.

Why Salford Red Devils opted for League 1 club Oldham as 2024 dual-registration partners

Salford announced their new dual-reg partners via their club website, with Roughyeds half-back Kieran Tyrer having already featured for the Red Devils’ reserves as they were beaten by St Helens.

Red Devils chief Rowley praised Oldham’s ambitions in the third tier as he commented on the new partnership, saying: “It is great to get an on-field partnership sorted with Oldham.

“I personally have a very good relationship with both Mike Ford and Sean Long, so communication will be comfortable and positive.

“Oldham’s positivity, drive and ambition is something that is a privilege to be involved with and I am looking forward to both clubs benefiting from this connection.”

Meanwhile, Roughyeds boss Sean Long – who took charge in the off-season, added: “We can tap into some of their players when we are struggling and vice versa.

“If we need our lads to play some game time in the reserves, like Kieran has, they can go out and get some minutes under their belt.

“It’s good for our players learning their craft, but also if they have any players returning to action they can come to us.

“Neither side will be forced to take players, we will work together to form a good partnership with Paul Rowley and Salford.”

