Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors provide 13 stars in Challenge Cup Team of the Week

It’s north west dominance in Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week from the Challenge Cup semi-finals, with finalists Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves providing 13 players.

Wigan eased past Hull KR 38-6 in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon, whilst Warrington hammered Huddersfield 46-10 in St Helens on Sunday to set up an all north west final at Wembley on June 8.

And because the scorelines were so one-sided against their Yorkshire counterparts, Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week is dominated by Wigan and Warrington stars: with just the two clubs represented this week..

1. Matt Dufty

The Australian has been one of the in-form players in Super League this season, and was outstanding in Warrington’s thrashing of Huddersfield, scoring two tries in the second half.

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international has scored 50 tries in 49 appearances for Wigan since arriving from London Broncos in 2022. Miski was brilliant in Wigan’s win over Hull KR, producing a flying finish from a Bevan French chip kick.

3. Rodrick Tai

The Papua New Guinea international impressed in what was just his fifth appearance for Warrington after arriving in the off-season, scoring a try in the final minute of the game in front of Wire’s travelling contingent.

4. Jake Wardle

The England international is one of the best centres in Super League, if not the best. Wardle scored twice to help send the Warriors on their way to Wembley in what was another classy display.

5. Matty Ashton

Ashton has been one of the premium wingers in Super League for several years now, with his electric pace constantly burning opposition defences. On Sunday, he registered his 10th try in 12 games so far this year.

6. George Williams

Williams has seemed a level above in recent weeks. The England skipper was influential for Warrington in their big win over Huddersfield, scoring a superb breakaway try on the half hour mark.

7. Harry Smith

Smith might still only be 24 years of age, but he plays with a wise head on young shoulders. The England international’s game management is exceptional, and his support play is equally as good.

8. Luke Thompson

The England powerhouse played the full 80 minutes in Wigan’s win over Hull KR. An incredible effort from a prop in any game, but in a semi-final in hot conditions? Phenomenal.

9. Danny Walker

It would be hard to see any other hooker getting over Walker in that No. 9 jersey when England travel to Toulouse to face France next month. Walker put in a workmanlike display in their win over the Giants.

10. Joe Philbin

Could Philbin be on the verge of earning a recall to the England national team? He last played on the international stage in 2021, but he has been in fine form under the guidance of Sam Burgess. The Wire academy product delivered a big display against Huddersfield: both in attack and defence.

11. Junior Nsemba

Nsemba has got all the attributes to be a world-class back-rower: pace, power, offload game, a strong work ethic and a good, humble attitude. The 19-year-old delivered another big performance in the forward pack for his hometown club.

12. Matty Nicholson

It’s hard to believe that Nicholson is only 20 years of age given the way he plays the game. He’s as tough as old boots and gets through tackle after tackle, after tackle. He was superb for Warrington on Sunday.

13. Kaide Ellis

Ellis probably goes under the radar, but the Australian has been quality for Wigan in 2024, having received the iconic No. 13 shirt ahead of this season. He laid the platform from the opening stages in Wigan’s semi-final win.

