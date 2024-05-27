Warrington Wolves captain George Williams will miss their huge top-of-the-table showdown with Wigan Warriors this Saturday after being handed a one-match suspension by the RFL’s Match Review Panel.

Williams was given the ban after a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge during the Wire’s win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon. His charge was at the higher end of the grading, meaning that instead of a £250 fine, he will be banned for this Saturday’s mammoth showdown between the Wolves and the Warriors.

The Wolves have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide whether or not to appeal – but with the Challenge Cup final the following week, there is a risk that any frivolous appeal could put the England captain at risk of missing Wembley altogether.

Williams was the only player banned on a weekend in which six players were charged with Grade B offences by the Match Review Panel. That list includes Leigh Leopards duo Frankie Halton and Brad Dwyer, who were hit with Dangerous Contact and Tripping charges respectively. However, the pair were only fined £250, avoiding bans.

Castleford Tigers forward George Griffin was also fined £250 for a Dangerous Contact charge during their win over Hull FC, while London Broncos captain Will Lovell received the same fate for the same charge.

Leeds Rhinos winger Luis Roberts was also charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact: he too was fined £250.

It was also confirmed on Monday that Hull prop Herman Ese’sese will no longer face a tribunal after a charge of verbal abuse against the forward was “unequivocally withdrawn”. Ese’ese was charged after Hull’s recent defeat to London Broncos, and was facing a potentially lengthy ban if found guilty.

However, he has subsequently been cleared meaning he will not be attending a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Herman Ese’ese’s first words after Hull FC prop cleared of verbal abuse