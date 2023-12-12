Warrington Wolves new boy Sam Powell has expressed a strong desire to become a coach once his playing days are over – and has already started his coaching journey.

The 31-year-old hooker has recently linked up with his new Wire team-mates for pre-season training after joining Sam Burgess’ side on a two-year deal from hometown club Wigan Warriors.

Powell says he wants to be a leader in Burgess’ pack and pass on his experience to the younger members of the playing group.

“I think that’s one of my roles why I’ve been brought here,” Powell said.

“I’m obviously classed as an experienced player now and I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies so hopefully I can give my experience to lads – not necessarily lads that are playing first team – but the juniors coming up here and academy lads because we all know how important that is in rugby league.

“Myself and the leaders that are already at Warrington have got to steer the ship and make stuff better everyday.”

Sam Powell keen to go in to coaching: ‘It’s what I see myself doing after the game’

Powell doesn’t just want to be a leader in the Warrington side for the next two years – he also wants to become a coach once he hangs up his boots, whenever that may be.

The former England Knights international helped coach the Wigan academy side during his time with the Warriors, and it’s something he can see himself doing at Warrington, with a view to head into coaching role when he retires.

“First of all it’s what I see myself doing after the game so I don’t see the point to wait until I’ve finished playing to get that experience,” Powell said.

“Just looking at lads from when they signed deals at scholarship to become academy players, they make such a change in two years and you can have a big influence on people at that age, whether they go on to choose rugby league or whether it’s not for them, you can have a massive impact.

“I just enjoy seeing them coming in as boys and leaving as young men in the first team and hopefully giving them certain lessons in life where they can take it forward in whatever they choose to do, they’ll be good and have a good work ethic.”

Powell puts his burning desire to become a coach down to his previous mentors right when he started playing rugby as a junior through to his trophy-laden professional career.

“I’ll be honest I don’t think I’ve ever been the best rugby player but I think I’ve got where I am through hard work,” a humble Powell added.

“And that comes from family and coaches I’ve had, and I’m lucky that I’ve got good people around me and have had good people around me.”

