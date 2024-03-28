It’s one of the first big weekends of the new Super League season: and Easter often brings with it a plethora of talking points.

Things will be a little bit quieter this year of course, with only game to contend with instead of two across the Bank Holiday weekend. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some big storylines coming out of the fixtures we’ll see at Easter. Here’s our pick of the burning questions on our mind going into the upcoming round.

How damaging would another big Hull derby defeat be for FC?

It’s fair to say that Hull FC’s trip across the city on Good Friday is one few are expecting anything miraculous from.

The Black and Whites have been severely below-par in 2024 thus far while Hull KR appear to be ticking along nicely, with three wins from five in the league and a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals secured.

But just how significant could another heavy defeat be for an FC side who are shipping points at will, particularly against their greatest rivals? And how damaging a blow could it be for Tony Smith? You have to wonder what the fallout would be if, as so many expect, KR run out victorious again on Friday lunchtime.

Does a Warrington win suggest they’re title contenders?

Most people will know from recent memory that it may well be too soon to talk about Warrington’s title chances – particularly after how they imploded last season.

But under Sam Burgess, the Wolves are ticking along nicely and this weekend represents another huge test of their title credentials, when Catalans Dragons arrive at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. If Burgess and his side can score another win, does it firmly put them among the leading contenders to get to Old Trafford this year? Or is it simply still too soon to ask that question?

How badly does Craig Lingard need a victory?

He got his first Castleford Tigers success last weekend in the Challenge Cup against Championship side Batley, but it was far from straightforward.

However, Thursday night’s opposition does look somewhat vulnerable, with Leeds Rhinos arriving off the back of consecutive defeats to St Helens in both league and cup. A win for Castleford would undoubtedly ease some of the early pressure surrounding the Tigers – but are we in a situation where Lingard needs a win to ease the pressure already?

Can St Helens stop Wigan’s pursuit of history?

The Warriors are now outright third in the list of most successive wins in Super League, with 15 straight triumphs in the league since their last loss.

The team in second? Friday’s opponents, St Helens, who scored 16 wins in a row in the 2008 season. The Bradford side of 1996-97 are leaders in that bracket with 21 straight wins, and the Warriors can move a step closer to that total with success on Good Friday.

However, this will be the sternest test of the run so far: and if Wigan do win at the home of their biggest rivals, you get the feeling history could be entirely within their grasp.

