Wales World Cup star makes Championship return after hiatus to get ‘love and desire for the game back’

Wales international Will Evans has penned a two-year deal with Championship outfit Whitehaven having rediscovered a passion for the game following a hiatus.

The Australia-born centre impressed for Haven in 2022, scoring four tries in their last six games of the season and earning himself a spot in John Kear’s Wales squad for the World Cup.

Representing his Welsh heritage and starring in all three of the Dragons’ games, Evans earned himself a contract with Widnes Vikings ahead of 2023, working with then Widnes coach Kear at club level.

He departed the Cheshire outfit without playing a single competitive minute though, being granted a release back in March to return down under. But having played some amateur rugby over the last six months, he’s now ready to get back into a more professional environment, and will return to the LEL Arena ahead of 2024.

Wales ace makes Championship return having rediscovered ‘love and desire for the game’

Evans grabbed eight tries in 26 games for Jonty Gorley’s side as they achieved a 10th place finish. One of those came at Leigh on the opening day of the campaign, with Leigh going on to win the division and get promoted at a canter.

The 22-year-old now re-joins a Haven side who this term avoided the drop by the finest of margins, ending with the same competition points as relegated Keighley Cougars and a points difference superior by just three.

He remains excited about taking on the challenge that the Championship brings oncemore, and he told their club website: “I can’t wait to get over and get started, and join back up with Jonty and the boys.

“I’m a little bit nervous to come over again… it’s no lie that I headed back home after leaving Widnes as I was in a crappy spot, but after playing local footy, I’ve got the love and desire for the game back.

“I really enjoyed my time last time at Whitehaven, and I’m pretty excited.”

