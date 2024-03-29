Tyler Dupree decision divides opinion after Wigan Warriors prop’s sin-binning

Tyler Dupree’s sin-binning during the first half of the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens was arguably the big talking point of the opening 40 minutes.

The Wigan prop was shown a yellow card after appearing to lead with the forearm in a clash with St Helens counterpart Matty Lees that immediately prompted a strong response from the home players.

However, Dupree was only shown a yellow card rather than a red, with referee Chris Kendall confirming that the initial point of contact being on Lees’ chest rather than his head downgraded the decision from a red to a yellow.

However, it was a controversial decision that was roundly booed by Saints supporters. Without Dupree, the Warriors survived a barrage of pressure from the hosts.