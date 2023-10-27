Tonga confirm matchday squad for second England test; Two drop out of Kristian Woolf’s 17

Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf has made two changes to his 17-man squad for Saturday’s second test against England in Huddersfield, with one of the dropped stars named as 18th man.

The visitors trail 1-0 in the series following England’s 22-18 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium last Sunday, which saw Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone cross for a brace of tries to put the series opener beyond them.

As he didn’t on home territory last weekend, St Helens ace Konrad Hurrell won’t make an appearance in West Yorkshire, named in the ‘reserves’ section of the squad alongside 18th man Hame Sele by Woolf.

Sele – who started as an interchange in the first test – drops out of the 17 alongside Wests Tigers back Starford To’a, with his Wests teammate Junior Tupou drafted in.

Tupou is joined in the matchday squad by Eliesa Katoa, who sat out the opener as the 18th man. He is named on the bench for instalment two of the three-part series.

Below in full is how Woolf will his side up in Huddersfield, with Giants star Tui Lolohea retaining his place on home soil. Notably, Tyson Frizell makes the cut despite having picked up a knock to his ankle last Sunday.

Tonga team to face England in second test

Will Hopoate (St Helens)

Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers)

Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins)

Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins)

Interchange bench

Dion Teaupa (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast titans)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Reserves

18th man: Hame Sele (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

