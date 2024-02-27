Three Super League clubs to appeal suspensions on Tuesday evening

Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC will all appeal suspensions handed to their players at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, Love Rugby League can confirm.

Three Super League clubs will head to a tribunal to contest the severity of bans handed to their players – with cases against three Leigh players to be heard following their opening-round defeat against Huddersfield. Having had no game last weekend due to the World Club Challenge, Leigh were given an extra week to consider whether or not they wished to appeal any bans, and they have now confirmed they will do so.

Tom Amone’s two-match ban for accidental head contact will be contested – and in the wake of the RFL’s comments surrounding Nu Brown’s red card last Friday, it appears possible the Leopards have a strong chance of success in that regard. But Leigh are also contesting two more incidents.

They will also appeal Ricky Leutele’s one-match suspension too in an attempt to have both players cleared for Friday night’s showdown with St Helens.

Furthermore, Leeds Rhinos will contest the severity of the three-match ban handed to prop Sam Lisone after their defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday evening. Lisone was sin-binned following a tackle on Rovers captain Elliot Minchella and is now set to miss the next three games unless Leeds are successful on Tuesday evening.

The Rhinos are not, however, contesting James Donaldson’s two-match ban after he was sin-binned for a tackle on Robins centre Oliver Gildart. Donaldson was banned for two matches, but Leeds have decided against contesting the ban.

And while Hull avoided half-back Nu Brown being suspended following his high-profile dismissal at Warrington, the Black and Whites will appeal Liam Sutcliffe’s suspension.

Sutcliffe was banned for two matches after making contact with match official Marcus Griffiths, but Hull will argue that ban was too harsh.

