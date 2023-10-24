The six Super League stars playing in Pacific Championships this weekend, including Papua New Guinea quartet

Six Super League stars will represent their homeland in the Pacific Championships this weekend, with four of them playing for Papua New Guinea.

It’s Week Three of the Pacific Championships, with Australia taking on New Zealand and Papua New Guinea hosting Fiji in Port Moresby.

Hull’s new signing Fa’amanu Brown will earn has second Kiwis cap after making his New Zealand debut in their 50-0 win over Samoa last weekend.

Brown, who can play hooker or half-back, has penned a one-year deal with Super League side Hull for 2024.

The 28-year-old has been named on the interchange bench for the Kiwis against the Kangaroos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four Super League players have been named in Justin Holbrook’s Papua New Guinea squad to face Fiji.

Nene Macdonald, who has recently joined Salford Red Devils on a four-year contract following his departure from Leeds Rhinos, will start on the wing for the Kumuls.

Leigh Leopards duo Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape will start at half-back and hooker respectively.

Leeds Rhinos goal-kicker Rhyse Martin has been named in the back-row for the Kumuls against a Fiji side who will have Salford powerhouse King Vuniyayawa starting for them in the front-row.

Pacific Championships: Team lists, KO times & TV details

Saturday: Australia v New Zealand – 10:10am (UK), Sky Sports Arena

Australia: Tedesco; Edwards, Tabuai-Fidow, Staggs, Holmes; Munster, Cherry-Evans; J Trbojevic, Hunt, Flegler, Murrray, Cotter, Yeo. Subs: Grant, Collins, Carrigan, Hynes.

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klokstad; Mulitalo, Timoko, Manu, Isaako; Brown, Hughes; Fisher-Harris, Foran, Leota, Papali’i, Nikora, Tapine. Subs: Brown, Asofa-Solomona, Neame, Thompson.

Sunday: Papua New Guinea v Fiji – 5am (UK), Sky Sports Arena

Papua New Guinea: Johnston; Derby, Z Laybutt, Kot, Macdonald; K Laybutt, Lam; Kapinias, Ipape, Richard, Martin, Russell, De Belin. Subs: Rimbu, Albert, Appo, Alick.

Fiji: Bula; Sivo, Turuva, Blake, Ravalawa; Donoghoe, Wakeham; Kamikamica, Nailagoliva, Vuniyayawa, Kautoga, Milne, Navale. Subs: Tagituimua, Saukuru, Whippy, Ravonu.

