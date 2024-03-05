With so much happening in the rugby league world over the last few days, there were a few moments that may have dipped under your radar. Without further ado, let Love Rugby League run you through the things you might have missed over the weekend..

An under-appreciated milestone

He may not be in the headlines as much anymore now that he’s a Championship player, but Richie Myler achieved an extraordinary feat on Sunday afternoon which may have dipped under your radar.

Myler made his 400th career appearance during York Knights’ 1895 Cup victory against League 1 side Oldham, a remarkable milestone for a player who is still only 33.

🟢⚪️ 𝟰𝟬𝟬 𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗠𝗬𝗟𝗘𝗥! Congratulations to Richie Myler on reaching 400 career appearances today! The perfect way to do it, grabbing 2 tries in a man of the match performance! 👏🏻👏🏻 𝑵𝒊́ 𝒏𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒈𝒐 𝒄𝒖𝒓 𝒍𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒆́𝒊𝒍𝒆 pic.twitter.com/QhqNtDwgKR — Rugby League Ireland (@Irelandrl) March 3, 2024

Myler marked the occasion in some style too, scoring two tries in a man of the match display as the Knights moved to within one win of Wembley.

Marc Sneyd shrugs off idiotic supporters

Salford Red Devils produced arguably the result of the weekend in Super League, defying the odds once again to defeat Hull Kingston Rovers 17-10.

Among their outstanding performers was half-back Marc Sneyd, who came across just as impressive in his post-match interview with Sky Sports – which was interrupted when he appeared to have a pint thrown at him by a spectator.

“We wanted to build on that win… I’ve just had a pint thrown at me, that’s nice isn’t it? It’s typical, leave them to it, they’re alright,” he smiled.

It certainly isn’t a good look for the game, but the way Sneyd effortlessly handled it, wiping himself dry before carrying on with the interview, raised a smile in our eyes.

Leeds fans strike up an unlikely bond

It’s safe to say not too many Leeds Rhinos supporters will have Chris Kendall near the top of their Christmas card list.

One of Super League’s leading referees without question, Kendall has always been viewed as a bit of a pantomime villain by those on the terraces at Headingley: but the relationship took an unlikely turn on Saturday afternoon during their game against Catalans Dragons.

After Kendall awarded Leeds a penalty following an incident between James Bentley and Tariq Sims, it led the South Stand band to start a chorus of “There’s only one Chris Kendall” – which, you would imagine, even took the man in the middle himself by surprise.

For what it’s worth, Kendall did a great job of managing that game too and who knows, maybe in the future, Kendall could even get cheered at Heading.. actually, maybe not.

