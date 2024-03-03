The Debrief: Hull FC get first win of season, spirited London Broncos, kit nostalgia

Hull FC managed to get their first win of the season against a spirited London Broncos side in a game that had a little bit of everything.

It was an end to end affair at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both teams cancelling out each other for most of the 80 minutes.

London looked to have snatched the game four minutes from time when Oli Leyland nailed a touchline conversion from Robbie Storey’s 80-metre try – but Hull half-back Morgan Smith proved to be the match-winner as he went over with just a minute left on the clock to secure a 28-24 victory for the Black and Whites.

The game wasn’t short of talking points, Love Rugby League has picked out a few in The Debrief..

Hull FC get their first win of the season

It wasn’t the best performance that we’ll see from Tony Smith’s side this season – but they got the job done and, ultimately, that’s all that matters: getting the two points.

It’s probably fair to note that we haven’t been able to see a full strength Hull team yet, with the Airlie Birds well into double figures on their injury list.

As a result of that, Smith has dipped into the deeper depths of his first team squad and gave promising youngsters such as Lewis Martin, Nick Staveley and Charlie Severs more game time, whilst Jack Charles made his first team debut.

Hull they played some decent stuff at times, orchestrated by man of the match Danny Houghton, but there were also times that they could’ve handled much better: both in terms of attack and defence. They need to be better moving forward as they get players back available – but the main thing today was getting the first win on the board.

Spirited London Broncos

There were a couple of times when Hull were ahead that it looked like they could run away with it – but the Broncos didn’t let them. They dug in for one another and they managed to always pull themselves back into the game.

You could see from first glance how connected Mike Eccles’ side are, and how much belief they’ve got in each other that they can cause an upset and stun the Super League in 2024.

The Broncos didn’t get the win, obviously, but you feel, if they continue to play like they did, that their first win back in the top flight wouldn’t be too far away.

Their half-backs – James Meadows and Jack Campagnolo – executed some really clever plays and their kicking game troubled Hull. Lee Kershaw looks to be a shrewd pick up, too, giving Eccles’ men a boost when taking carries out of yardage.

Dean Parata blow

Dean Parata in action for London Broncos

London suffered an injury blow in the defeat, with key forward Dean Parata failing a head injury assessment after just two minutes into the Round 3 clash.

It was a blow for London because he is their star man. The Italy international won’t be available for next weekend’s visit of world champions Wigan Warriors due to the 12-day return to play concussion protocol.

Pure kit nostalgia

London donned their new away kit for the first time this afternoon, which instantly brought back pure nostalgia.

The design of the 2024 shirt was inspired by the popular Broncos era between 1995 and 1998, when the likes of Martin Offiah, Tulsen Tollett and Shaun Edwards played for the capital club.

It might not be everyone’s cup of tea – but it’s an absolute beauty (in my opinion!).

READ NEXT: Jarred Bassett’s remarkable journey from amateur rugby to Super League with London Broncos